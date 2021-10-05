Taking legal opinion on new TAC rules: J’khand Guv

Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais on Tuesday said that he was taking legal opinion on the amended Tribes Advisory Council (TAC) rules while underlining that the Constitution provides special powers to the Governor concerning governance in scheduled areas.

“Jharkhand has Schedule V areas, which are under me. As far as the TAC goes, it should have members appointed by the government as well as the four members as Governor nominees. But now, they don’t have Governor nominees. I am yet to see the files but from whatever I have heard, I am taking legal opinion over it,” Bais told reporters in an interaction at Raj Bhawan.

The Hemant Soren government on June 22 amended the Tribes Advisory Council (an advisory body that deliberates and helps the government with issues related to tribes and their development in states that have areas classified under the fifth schedule of the Constitution), transferring the power of constituting the TAC from the office of the Governor to the chief minister (CM).

The state government reconstituted the TAC with the CM as ex-officio chairman and the state tribal affairs minister as the deputy chairperson. Fifteen MLAs, including three from the Opposition BJP, are also a part of TAC, besides two experts from the ST community.

The Hemant Soren government has, however, maintained that the amendment has been done as per law and cited the example of Chhattisgarh where a similar exercise was done by the previous BJP government headed by Raman Singh.

Bais, who is also from Chhattisgarh and a former seven-term Lok Sabha member from Raipur, said the Governor’s power has not been diluted in his state.

Meanwhile, CM Hemant Soren chaired two meetings of the new TAC since it was constituted. Former Governor Draupadi Murmu, who made way for Bais on July 14, also raised a red flag over the issue.

In her last interaction with media before relinquishing office, Murmu had said that she had sought the TAC files and briefed the incumbent Governor over the issue.

Bais also expressed dissatisfaction over the level of development in Jharkhand since its creation two decades back as compared to his own state Chhattisgarh, which was formed along with Jharkhand.

“The state has huge potential, especially in the field of education, tourism, agriculture. I keep reading about traffic jams even in the state capital Ranchi. There needs to be an overall plan and get it implemented,” he said.

Bais also said he was taking stock of the situation from concerned departments and he would give his feedback and ideas to the state government wherever possible.

“Yesterday, I met university officials. Today I met agriculture department officials. It is important to know the realities before giving any advice,” he said.

When asked if his reviews and advice may be interpreted as interference in governance and a possible showdown between the office of the Governor and the state government as it has been in some other non-BJP ruled states, Bais said that he has no political bias.

“My only focus is that I contribute in development till the time I am here. I will only advise. It is up to the government to consider it or not,” he said.

The Governor said he has already had 2-3 rounds of discussion with the CM over development issues.