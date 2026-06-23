State agriculture, animal husbandry, and co-operative minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey demanded a special relief package for all El Nino-affected districts in the country from Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Tirkey demands spl package for El Nino-hit dists from Union minister Chouhan

El Nino is a natural climate phenomenon characterised by the unusual warming of surface waters in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. It occurs every two to seven years, weakening trade winds and disrupting global weather patterns, often causing severe droughts in some regions and heavy rainfall in others.

She raised the demand while attending an online review meeting of state agriculture ministers with the Union minister. Before presenting the demand, she provided a detailed outline of Jharkhand’s contingency plan. This followed a discussion on the country receiving only 37 mm rainfall against the expected 74 mm, alongside an anticipated 40 per cent rainfall deficit, with 248 districts nationwide yet to receive normal rainfall between June 1 and 17.

“The Jharkhand government prepared a state-wide contingency plan as early as May, anticipating the potential impact of El Niño. Farmers have been sensitised through agricultural workshops organised at the district and block levels and are being encouraged to adapt their farming practices to changing climatic conditions,” she said, adding, “it would be highly beneficial if the Union government provided a special relief package for El Nino-affected districts.”

She explained that, in view of the impact, a strategy was being adopted to promote climate-resilient crops such as madua (finger millet), maize, and pulses. Additionally, activities such as bee keeping, mushroom cultivation, lac production, fisheries, and other forest produce-based ventures were being encouraged to ensure stable farm incomes and mitigate potential economic losses.

Raising the issue of fertiliser availability during the meeting, the minister noted that while the Jharkhand government had requested for 3.90 lakh metric tonnes of fertiliser from the Centre, the latter had agreed to supply only 3.20 lakh metric tonnes. She urged the Centre to ensure the timely availability of the remaining fertiliser in line with the state’s requirements so that farmers didn’t face any difficulties during the farming season.