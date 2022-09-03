Two BJP MPs, Deoghar airport chief booked for ‘forcible’ take-off

The Jharkhand Police have registered a case against BJP members of Parliament (MPs) Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari, Dubey’s two sons and the Deoghar airport director, among others, allegedly for “forcibly” taking clearance for their chartered plane’s take-off from the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at Deoghar airport on August 31, officials said.

According to the complaint, the two MPs, along with others, entered the ATC building and “forcibly” took the permission to take off after sunset though is no night take-off or landing facility at the airport, which was inaugurated on July 12 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The incident led to a war of words between Nishikant Dubey, who represents Godda in the Lok Sabha, and Deoghar deputy commissioner (DC) Manjunath Bhajantri on the social media.

Dubey said he too has got a case registered in New Delhi against the officer, without sharing details.

The two questioned each other’s authority to enter the ATC building.

“This act (of yours) is similar to that of a criminal. In what capacity did you enter the airport? Who gave you the permission to see CCTV footages? You are frustrated. Continue to take orders from the CM,” Dubey said in a tweet targeting Bhajantri, which drew an immediate response.

“Hon’ble MP Sir, I had entered the airport terminal after taking legitimate entry pass. DC is also a Member on the Board of Directors of Deoghar Airport,” replied the deputy commissioner.

Dubey defended his own entry into the ATC building, saying that being the local MP, he was chairman of the Deoghar airport management committee while fellow MP Manoj Tiwari is a member of the standing committee on civil aviation and that they visited the ATC building as per the protocol.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Dubey said, “I was at the ATC building after speaking to the director on phone. This is very surprising that the Airport Authority of India, which owns the airport, does not think there was any violation. But Jharkhand police and the district administration think rules were violated and they have filed an FIR.”

On September 1, an FIR (first information report) was registered at Kunda police station on the complaint of Deoghar’s deputy superintendent of police Suman Anand, who is security in-charge of the airport. The complaint says the said persons violated all “safety standards” by entering the ATC room and pressured the officials for clearance to take off.

Nine persons, including Dubey and Tiwari, airport director Sandeep Dhingra, two sons of Nishikant Dubey and three others were booked under sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 447 (punishment for criminal trespass) and 448 (punishment for house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPS), police said.

On September 2, DC Bhajantri also explained the entire issue in a letter to the principal secretary (cabinet coordination) at the union civil aviation ministry.

The DC claimed that on August 31, the local sunset timing was 18.03 hours while they flew at 18.17 hours when air services are to be conducted only up to 17.30 hours at Deoghar airport.

BJP MPs Dubey and Tiwari, besides former Delhi MLA Kapil Mishra and others, had landed in Deoghar and met the family of minor girl who was killed by a stalker in Dumka. The controversy occurred when they were on their way back to Delhi from the airport.

Dubey and Bhajantri, a 2011 batch IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officer, have clashed in the past as well.

Last year, Dubey had complained against the deputy commissioner with the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing him of getting fabricated cases registered against him after the Madhupur assembly bypoll.

On December 6 last year, the ECI had issued direction to Jharkhand chief secretary, directing him to remove Bhajantri as DC, besides initiating departmental proceedings against him.

The latest incident also triggered a war of words between the ruling and the opposition camp on Saturday.

“The Jharkhand government seems to have got this case registered against BJP MPs because they have been exposed in Dumka minor killing case. BJP will continue to expose their deeds,” said BJP legislature party leader Babulal Marandi.

JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey said the BJP MP was in the habit of raking unnecessary controversies.

“The police are in charge of the security at the airport. They have registered an FIR and law will take its own course. Dubey is giving a clean chit to himself without any investigation. As far as Dumka incident is concerned, Jharkhand police had arrested the accused within hours of the crime,” he said.

