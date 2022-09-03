Nitish Kumar's JD(U) challenges BJP after Manipur coup: ‘You must remember…’

A war of words between Janata Dal (United) and BJP leaders ensued on Saturday after five Manipur MLAs from Nitish Kumar’s party jumped ship dealing another blow to his ambition to make JD(U) a national party. Manipur Assembly Secretary K Meghajit Singh issued a statement on Friday saying the Speaker was pleased to accept the merger of five JD(U) MLAs with the BJP under the tenth schedule of the Constitution. (‘JD(U)-mukt’: Sushil Kumar Modi on Manipur MLAs joining BJP)

Taking a dig at his former ally, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted, “Arunachal ke baad Manipur bhi JD-U mukt. Bahut jald Laluji Bihar ko bhi JD-U mukt kar denge (After Arunachal, Manipur is also JD-U free. Laluji (RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav) will make Bihar also JD-U-free very soon.”

JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh, popularly known as Lalan Singh, hit back at Modi reminding him that the party had won seats in both Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur by defeating BJP. In a Facebook post, Singh highlighted that BJP won just 53 out of 243 seats in the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections despite the prime minister holding 42 rallies. He asserted that India will be free from “jumlebaajs” in 2024.

“Aapko toh yaad hoga 2015 mein pradhaanmantri ji ne 42 sabhaayein ki, tab jaakar 53 seat jeet paaye the. 2024 mein desh jumlebaajon se mukt hoga.....intezaar kijiye (You must remember that in 2015, the Prime Minister held 42 meetings, then only 53 seats could be won. In 2024, the country will be free from rhetoric.....wait,” he wrote.

The JD(U) chief alleged that the merger of his party MLAs into BJP in Manipur was done using money power, reported ANI.

“They can do whatever they want but JD(U) will become a national party by 2023,” he added.

JD(U) leader Upendra Kushwaha said their earlier assertion that BJP was continuously trying to destroy his party was proven by the merger.

“Today, we're against them so their attacks will increase but we are ready to face them,” ANI quoted Kushwaha as saying.

