Kejriwal’s odd appeal to BJP workers in poll-bound Gujarat: ‘Take money from them but…’

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday told Bharatiya Janata Party workers in poll-bound Gujarat to ‘work for AAP from the inside’. The appeal from the AAP convener came on the final day of his two-day visit to the state.

"I would like to tell all the BJP workers to stay there (in the BJP) but work for the AAP. You are smart, work for AAP from the inside. Take the payment from BJP but work for us, because we do not have money," he was quoted by news agency PTI. "When we form a government, we will provide free electricity, and this will apply to your houses as well,” he said during a press conference in Rajkot.

ALSO READ | AAP 4% up in Gujarat after Sisodia raid, claims Kejriwal; ‘If he’s arrested…'

“We will provide you with free, 24-hour power, and build good schools for your children where they will get free education. We will ensure free and quality treatment for your family members and offer ₹1,000 to women (as allowance) in your family," the Delhi CM said in his appeal to the saffron party workers.

AAP routinely pushes welfare measures in its election campaigns.

Kejriwal also raised the issue of the recent attack on Gujarat AAP general secretary Manoj Sorathiya and said the AAP is ‘not like Congress’ and it ‘cannot be intimidated’ by the ruling party. "We are not going to be scared. We are not cowards. We will fight hard against injustice and corruption. Six crore people of Gujarat now have an alternative (in AAP). They will respond to the 27 years of misgovernance (of BJP)," he said.

The assembly election in Gujarat, the home state of prime minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah, are to be held in December.

The last election was held in 2017 in which the Congress was the key contender against BJP. Despite losing, Congress saw an increase in its vote share and number of seats as against 2012 figures.

This time the BJP will have to face a challenge from the AAP, which beat the Congress and the BJP to form the new government in Punjab earlier this year.

(With input from PTI)