'Why confidence motion?' Arvind Kejriwal explains, links 'Op Lotus' to inflation
Delhi assembly session has confidence motion as one of the key agendas on Monday.
Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched an all-out attack on the central government as he alleged that the BJP - instead of focusing on public welfare - was helping its "billionaire friends". He also linked the collapse of the non-BJP governments in the states - over the last few years - to inflation.
“Each time a government's collapse is planned, fuel prices go up. The governments collapsed in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh… and now it may happen in Jharkhand," Arvind Kejriwal said. In Jharkhand, CM Hemant Soren is facing disqualification in the assembly amid row over the office-of-profit case.
The Delhi chief minister - who over the last week has repeated several times that the rival party tried to “buy” his party’s MLAs - on Monday yet again said that the “Operation Lotus” has failed in the national capital. “They kept ₹800 crore to buy the legislators but the operation has failed,” he said.
"Operation Lotus" is a term often used by the opposition parties while accusing the BJP of targeting the elected governments.
As he tabled the confidence motion, Arvind Kejriwal, whose AAP has a huge majority, explained the reason behind the move. “They asked me why it was required - the confidence motion. But this is to show that this government stands strong and holds its ground,” he said.
Kejriwal also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yet again. “It is said from the ramparts of the Red Fort that corruption would be removed…yet this is the most corruption government in independent India.” As soon as the session had started, BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the assembly after they jumped into the well of the house. Even after Kejriwal's speech, AAP members were seen protesting against the Centre.
-
Kurukshetra University inks pact with United Nations WFP
The United Nations World Food Programme and the Kurukshetra University have signed a letter of understanding for partnering on research and advocacy on gender, climate change, and nutrition issues, said a spokesperson of the university. In his address vice-chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said, “We are very excited about this partnership between the World Food Programme and Kurukshetra University as this strategic knowledge collaboration will help contribute towards addressing challenges around access to food and nutrition insecurity.”
-
Farmers stage protest, accuse Haryana government of not fulfilling promise
Hundreds of farmers associated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Monday held a protest at Karnal accusing the Haryana government of not fulfilling its promise of withdrawing the cases registered against the farmers during the farm agitation last year. SKM leaders Darshan Pal added that they will take up this issue at the national meeting of the SKM in Delhi on September 4.
-
Teachers’ transfer triggers protests in Hisar, Bhiwani villages
Students and parents on Monday staged a protest at many government schools in the villages of Hisar and Bhiwani after many eligible teachers got transferred to their preferred schools through the online teachers' policy. The villagers of Kirtan village in Hisar protested outside the government school after the post of mathematics teacher (PGT) has been abolished. “This is a pre-planned conspiracy to close government school and promote privatisation,” a resident of Kirtan, Ramandeep Singh added.
-
Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s hearing: Heavy security at Ludhiana court leaves public hassled
Litigants on Monday were in for a harrowing time amid enhanced security at the court premises in relation to former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu being produced in court for the third time in the Foodgrain Transport Scam by vigilance bureau officials. The district court complex turned into a fortress with a massive police posse being pressed into service. The public were denied entry to the court for over two hours.
-
Bribe case: PU’s deteriorating image cause for concern, PUTA tells V-C
Days after an alleged case of bribery surfaced at Panjab University, the teaching body on Monday wrote to vice chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar calling for immediate corrective measures by him. Panjab University Teachers Association in a letter to V-C said that the reports regarding corruption in the varsity had been making the rounds, which had tarnished the image of pU. After the complaint the university had formed a panel to probe the matter.
