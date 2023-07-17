Two, including minor girl gang-raped in Ranchi; three held

Two girls, including a minor, were allegedly gang-raped by a group of youth in Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi on Sunday night, police said on Monday, adding that they have arrested three persons in connection.

(Representative Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place under Doranda police station limits and the accused are known to the survivors, said police.

“We have arrested three accused following a complaint,” said Kishor Kaushal, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Ranchi.

“We received a complaint that two girls were gang-raped by a group. The girls had gone to see Mela. We have arrested three accused and a few others are under detention. They are being questioned. FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) teams have also been pressed in to collect evidence. We would take further action accordingly,” the SSP added.

Also Read: Dalit girl gangraped by three on university campus in Jodhpur in front of boyfriend

According to an official familiar with the matter, around a dozen boys, including minors, were present at the time of the incident, but it is yet to be ascertained how many of them actually were involved.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“As per the initial investigation, it has come to light that a few of the boys stopped others from committing the act. It is being ascertained how many of them were involved in sexual assault of the girls,” said the official.

Sunday’s incident came barely three days after a minor girl was gang-raped by four persons, including two minors, in Ranchi. All four accused, known to the survivor, were apprehended on Saturday, a day after the father of the girl registered a complaint against the four accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON