Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Two police personnel, deployed as bodyguards, killed in shoot-out in Jharkhand

Two police personnel, deployed as bodyguards, killed in shoot-out in Jharkhand

ranchi news
Updated on Feb 12, 2023 11:46 AM IST

The two Jharkhand police personnel were deployed as the bodyguards of a local fish trader and they were killed in an attack on the businessman's house by his rivals

The shoot-out occurred around 12.30 in the night. (Representative Image)
ByVishal Kant

Two Jharkhand police personnel deployed as bodyguards of a local trader were killed in a late-night shoot-out in Deoghar, police said on Sunday.

The police personnel were identified as Ravi Kumar Mishra and Santosh. The duo were deployed as the bodyguards of fish trader Sudhakar Jha. Alleged rivals of Jha attacked his residence at Shyamganj road under town police station in Deoghar at around 12.30pm, source said.

Confirming the development, deputy inspector general of Dumka range, Sudhershan Mandal, said, “We are investigating the matter. In the initial probe it has come to light that the miscreants opened fire that led to death of our jawans.”

Both the police personnel are resident of Sahebganj district and were recently deployed as bodyguards with the businessman. People familiar with the development said the police have arrested two persons involved in the attack.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishal Kant

Vishal Kant works as an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He tracks developments in Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi government. Vishal has spent about a decade covering the city politics and governance, besides writing on Delhi’s civic issues, urban transport and infrastructure. ...view detail

