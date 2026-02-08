Union Budget will propel J’khand to development, says BJP MP Rudy

The Union Budget, presented under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, provides a strong foundation for the goal of a self-reliant and developed India, with a clear vision of decisive action, reforms, and public welfare, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajiv Pratap Rudy said on Sunday. MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy addressing a press conference held at the BJP state office in Ranchi on the Union Budget 2026–27. (HT Photo)

“This budget will strengthen the goal of a self-reliant India and will also rapidly propel states, especially Jharkhand, into the mainstream of development,” he said, addressing a press conference held at the BJP state office in Ranchi on the Union Budget 2026–27.

Rudy said the budgetary provision for Jharkhand is clear evidence of the Modi government’s policy of cooperative federalism.

“A tax devolution of ₹51,236 crore is proposed for Jharkhand in the financial year 2026–27, while the state has received more than ₹3.14 lakh crore in tax devolution since 2014. In addition, grants totalling ₹1.04 lakh crore have been provided during 2014–26,” he said.

Referring to the Special Capital Assistance Scheme, he stated that Jharkhand has received a total of ₹11,567 crore under the 50-year interest-free loan assistance from 2020–21 to January 2026, which has accelerated road, irrigation, urban infrastructure, and industrial projects in the state.

Referring to reforms in the Railway sector, Rudy said that Jharkhand has now become a state with 100 per cent railway electrification. “The railway budget allocation has increased from an average of ₹457 crore in 2009–14 to ₹7,302 crore in 2024–25. Fifty-seven railway stations in the state are being developed as Amrit Stations, and seven Vande Bharat Express trains have started operations,” he said.

MP Rudy said that the launch of new airports in Deoghar and Jamshedpur, the Varanasi–Ranchi–Kolkata Greenfield Corridor, the construction of more than 3,600 km of national highways, and road projects worth more than ₹30,000 crore are transforming Jharkhand’s economic landscape.

Emphasising tribal welfare, he said that through the Dharti Aaba Tribal Village Upliftment Campaign, Eklavya Model Residential Schools, the PM-JANMAN scheme, and multi-sectoral projects, new opportunities for education, health, and livelihoods are being created in tribal areas.

“The 2026–27 budget provides Jharkhand not only with resources but also with opportunities, respect, and a direction for long-term development, making the state a strong partner in the journey toward a developed India.”

Meanwhile, reacting to Rudy’s statements, media chairman of the Congress party Satish Paul Munjani said that the remarks are mere political propaganda divorced from reality.

“The budget offers no concrete solutions to the fundamental problems of the people of Jharkhand—inflation, unemployment, farmers’ income, opportunities for youth, and social security,” Munjani said.

Munjani said that presenting tax transfers and grants as achievements is misleading, as this is part of the constitutional process, not a special favour.

“A mineral-rich state like Jharkhand is receiving fewer resources than its due share, while the exploitation of the state’s natural resources continues unabated. The BJP should explain what concrete new announcements the state has received in terms of special industrial packages, job creation, or the agricultural sector,” he said.

Munjani said that the Union Budget failed to address basic issues like proper payment of coal royalty, a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) to farmers, unemployment, and inflation, among others.

“Before discussing railway, road, and air projects, the BJP should clarify when Jharkhand state will receive its outstanding dues of ₹136,000 crore, when millions of youth in the state will get employment, why farmers have not been given a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP), and what concrete steps have been taken in the budget to control inflation,” he said.

He said the Budget failed to address the issue of displacement. “Schemes are announced in the name of tribal welfare, but the situation on the ground regarding displacement, education, and health services remains alarming,” he said.

Munjani said the BJP has consistently ignored public expectations by calling every budget historic. “The truth is that the comprehensive investment and policy support that Jharkhand needs in the fields of industry, education, health, and employment are absent in this budget,” he said.

“The Congress party believes that the budget should be evaluated not based on propaganda, but on the real changes it brings to people’s lives. The BJP should stop self-congratulation and answer the questions of the people of Jharkhand,” he added.