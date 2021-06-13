Union forest ministry takes cognizance of proposed 3rd railway line in tiger reserve

Taking cognizance of the Jharkhand government’s objection over construction of another railway line through core area of Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR), the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change has written to Railway officials for examining the technical feasibility of an alternative route, officials said on Sunday.

The director general (DG) of forest under the aforesaid Union ministry, Sanjay Kumar, in his letter, a copy of which is with the HT, said, “The feasibility of alternative route to bypass the core area of PTR should be examined by Railway authorities immediately in consultation with state government officials and the NTCA. The Ministry of Railways may resolve this matter without any further delay.”

Two railway lines already pass through the tiger reserve’s core area. A third broad gauge line has been proposed between Patratu and Son Nagar stations with a nine km long stretch passing through the PTR, that might lead to irreparable loss to biodiversity and fragmentation of the critical tiger habitat, state forest officials said.

According to the forest officials, the existing double lines passing through a stretch of around 11km between Chhipadohar and Hehegara section within core area of the reserve has caused much damage.

The Jharkhand government has been demanding to shift all railway lines--the two existing ones and the one proposed--outside the core area of the reserve.

When contacted, DG Kumar said over phone, “A letter from Jharkhand was earlier received, saying that alternative route for the proposed railway line has still not been explored by Railway authorities. So, I have written to Railway authorities to conduct a technical feasibility for the alternative route. Everything has its pros and cons; they cannot be understood until a study is done.”

He said if the Jharkhand government has raised concerns over the proposed railway line, the Railways must address it.

The DG’s letter also mentions that at a PRAGATI (Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation) meeting, chaired by Prime Minister in January last year, it was directed to examine the alternative route for the proposed railway line. The ministry of railways, state government officials and ministry of environment, forest and climate also taken charge to resolve the issue, the letter said.

The PTR, notified a year after former PM Indira Gandhi announced Project Tiger in 1973, is one of the oldest among such reserves in India. The reserve, that once housed over 70 tigers, has now become “tiger-less” due to various reasons, including habitat loss. The big cat’s population dwindled to 10 in 2010 and came down to zero in 2018, according to an All India Tiger Estimation (AITE) 2018 report. The report did not record a single tiger in the reserve, spread over 1129.93 square kilometres.

Principal chief conservator of forest (Wildlife), Rajiv Ranjan, said, “We have not received any official communication from Railways for exploration of alternative routes. Meanwhile, it (Railways) has submitted proposals for wildlife clearance, that has been forwarded to the state board of wildlife. We have raised objections over it.”

He said, “At a a meeting with Railway officials on March 10 this year, we demanded to explore alternative alignment of the proposed third line and existing lines outside the PTR. However, the officials of Railway Vikas Nigam Limited, the agency that is carrying out the work, said they were not authorized to consider the proposal. They suggested consulting the Union Railways ministry in this regard.”

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has also warned against the construction of another Railway line in the PTR. “An NTCA committee in its report dated January 11, 2020 recommended that no construction of the third broad gauge line should be carried out within the core habitat of PTR, considering its wider ecological ramification on the fragile Palamu landscape and its impacts on recovery and future persistence of many endangered species including tigers,” Ranjan said.

Former state wildlife board member DS Srivastava claimed that the existing double line has already caused killing of several wild animals in past 10 years. “In August last year, five deer were mowed down by a goods train in the PTR. In the past one decade, around 13 elephants were killed on track,” he claimed.

“The third proposed line will divide the reserve in two parts due to frequency of trains. Wild animals will not be able to roam freely in the forest, as tracks will permanently fragment the habitat,” he warned.