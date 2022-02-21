Verdict in biggest fodder scam case today, Lalu’s fate hangs in balance

RANCHI: The special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court of SK Shashi here would decide on the quantum of punishment to 38 convicts including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday in Doeghar Treasury case related to the fodder scam.

Last Tuesday, The court held the former Bihar chief minister and others guilty in the fifth fodder case, pertaining to illegal withdrawal of ₹139.35 crore from Doranda treasury in Jharkhand.

The ailing 73-year-old politician, who was shifted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, from Hotwar jail following the conviction on Tuesday, was earlier sentenced to 14 years in jail in four other cases related to Dumka, Deoghar and Chaibasa treasuries in Jharkhand.

He was out on bail in those cases till Tuesday when he was again sent to jail after being convicted in Doranda treasury case. The sixth case in which Lalu Prasad is an accused relates to withdrawals from Banka treasury in Bihar and it is still under trial.

Prabhat Kumar, counsel of Lalu Prasad said his client would attend the hearing on Monday through video conferencing from his RIMS ward.

“Owing to his health, he has been allowed to join the hearing online. We will plead before the court for minimum punishment,” added Kumar.

The fodder case pertains to illegal withdrawals worth ₹950 crore from various government treasuries for fictitious expenditure on fodder and other requirements for cattle during Lalu’s term as Bihar chief minister.

The CBI registered 53 separate cases in 1996 after the matter was first unearthed by then Chaibasa deputy commissioner Amit Khare.

