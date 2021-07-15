Wanted Maoist killed in Gumla

A member of outlawed faction CPI (Maoist) was killed on Thursday in an encounter between Maoists and security forces in a forest area under Kurumgarh police station in Gumla district, even as other members of the group led by wanted Maoist commander Buddheswar Oraon managed to flee the spot, police said.

However, several police officials said multiple sources confirmed the killed Maoist was Buddheshwar Oraon himself. “Evidences such as his past photographs and other multiple sources have confirmed he was Buddheshwar Oraon. However, we are following the laid down procedures of identification such as verification from family members,” said AV Homkar, Inspector General of Police (Operations), Jharkhand.

Police said Oraon carried a cash reward of ₹15 lakh on his head and was the regional committee member of CPI (Maoist). He was also secretary of the Koyal-Sankh zone of the ultras, Homkar said. Several cases are registered against Oraon across districts, including 81 in Gumla, 16 in Simdega, four in Lohardaga, six in Latehar and two in Garhwa, under different sections of Indian Penal Code.

The development comes barely two days after Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) lost a decorated sniffer dog in an IED blast in the same area, while his handler got injured and is undergoing treatment at a super specialty hospital here.

The recent encounter was conducted by a joint team of Gumla police, Jharkhand Jaguar and troops of Cobra battalion of the CRPF.

“We were continuing the operation that started on July 13 on specific inputs of presence of the group led by Oraon in the area. They have planted IEDs in several locations in the area that has cost lives of even innocent villagers and animals. On July 13, we also lost a sniffer dog and another jawan was injured. The combing operation was on ever since. On Thursday morning, the forces were fired upon by the ultras. The force retaliated that led to the death of one uniformed Naxal,” said Homkar.

Officials said they have recovered one AK-47 rifle, two AK-47 magazines, ammunitions, IED detonator, mobile phones, Naxal literature, medicines and uniforms from the site of encounter.