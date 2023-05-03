Jharkhand: Four dead, nine critically injured after van overturns in Gumla

At least four persons were killed, while around a dozen got injured after a pick-up van carrying a wedding party overturned near Zarda village under Jari police station limits in Gumla district of Jharkhand on Tuesday night, officials said. Representational image.

The accident occurred around 10 pm when the overcrowded van, carrying the family members of the bride, was returning from Sangardih in Dumri after the wedding ceremony.

“The van was returning from a marriage function when it met with the accident. Four died on the spot, while around a dozen got injured. The injured have been sent to Gumla for better treatment,” Gumla superintendent of police Ehtesham Waquarib said.

Deputy SP Vikas Anand said nine persons who suffered serious injuries are under treatment at the Gumla district hospital.

“Over two dozen people were in the van. We arranged alternate vehicles and sent around 13-14 persons with minor injuries back home,” he added.