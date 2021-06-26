Wild bear kills three in Garhwa district

Three persons were killed by a wild bear and three others were badly injured at Barokol village of Bhandaria forest area in Garhwa district, officials said on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 8pm on Friday, when one of the injured persons, a woman, was returning from the forest to her home.

“As per initial probe report, the woman was attacked by a bear. As her family members and others rushed to her rescue, the animal attacked them as well, leading to death of three of them and injuring three others,” said Rajiv Ranjan, chief wildlife warden of Jharkhand.

The injured were sent to a primary hospital, from where they were referred to Garhwa sadar hospital for better treatment on Friday night, Bhandaria police station in-charge Laxmi Kant said. Bodies of the deceased were sent to Sadar Hospital for postmortem examination, he added.

Condition of one of the three injured was serious, Garhwa civil surgeon Kamlesh Kumar said.

“Doctors are attending to the injured. Though badly injured, two of them are stable. However, Kamlesh may require reconstructive surgery at a specialist centre such as RIMS in Ranchi, as his face is badly damaged. Our eye specialist is reviewing his injuries. We referred him to RIMS, but he will be under our treatment for a while as he does not have any family member at the time to go along with him,” Kumar said.

The chief wildlife warden said adequate compensation will be given to the family members of the deceased. As per mandate, family of such victims in the state get monetary compensation of ₹4 lakh.

“Officers are helping the family in treatment and other work. Some cash payment has been made to meet immediate needs. The complete compensation amount will be made after postmortem and other formalities are completed,” said Ranjan.