People hit the road in Ramgarh on Wednesday after wild elephants killed four persons including two women and a CCL security guard within 24 hours. Wild elephants kill 4 in Jharkhand

A police official informed that the place where people protested is Ara Sarubera under Ghato police station area.

“In Ara Sarubera, under the Ghatto police station area of Ramgarh district, a herd of elephants trampled four people to death on Tuesday, including two women. A CCL security guard was also among the victims. To protest against the incident people blocked the roundabout. People raised slogans against the forest department,” the police official said.

Ramgarh divisional forest officer (DFO) Nitish Kumar confirmed the incident saying proper measures were taken to drive the elephants towards the forest.

“Two teams are already working to prevent villagers from elephants but as the number of elephants are 42, controlling them has become a challenge. More teams have been brought from other divisions to control the wild elephant,” DFO Kumar said.

Asked the reason behind elephants entering in the villages and causing hurt to people despite all precautions, DFO Kumar said there are several ecological and biological reasons behind it.

“Elephants like eating paddy and this is paddy season and thus enter the village. They become aggressive when they become Musth and start searching for a partner. Due to mining activities and road construction, the elephant corridor has also been affected despite all precautions. Sometimes people start taking photographs and preparing videos,” Kumar said.