The death of state higher education and urban development minister Sudivya Kumar, popularly known as Sonu, has left a deep void in the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), with several party leaders describing the development as the loss of a ‘think tank’ and a close advisor to party chief Hemant Soren.

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Widely popular for his articulate remarks both inside and outside the Assembly, Kumar had risen through the party ranks over the past three decades, before becoming a minister in the Hemant Soren government after it was sworn in for the second consecutive term in 2024.

“Kumar contested and lost three elections before he was first elected to the Jharkhand Assembly from Giridih in 2019. Even before he became an MLA, he closely advised Hemant Soren when he was leader of the opposition between 2014-19. Soren trusted him because his advice was based on extensive research and data, in addition to a deep understanding of the state’s social and political dynamics. Undoubtedly, he was kind of a think tank for the party. It’s a huge setback,” a senior JMM leader said.

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{{^usCountry}} As a close aide to the CM, Kumar played a key role in managing crises within the JMM, including during Soren’s 2024 arrest in connection with an alleged land fraud and money laundering case. Party leaders credit Kumar for spearheading the political launch of Kalpana Soren while Hemant Soren was absent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As a close aide to the CM, Kumar played a key role in managing crises within the JMM, including during Soren’s 2024 arrest in connection with an alleged land fraud and money laundering case. Party leaders credit Kumar for spearheading the political launch of Kalpana Soren while Hemant Soren was absent. {{/usCountry}}

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“Kumar played a key role in overseeing the entire election campaign of Kalpana Soren who contested and won from the Gandey assembly seat, adjacent to the Giridih assembly seat represented by Sonu. Though he himself lost by a lesser margin, Kalpana registered a big win. Once the government returned to power, his inclusion in the cabinet was just a formality. He was entrusted with several departments,” said another party leader.

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In a heartfelt tribute, Kalpana Soren said ‘his demise felt like the loss of a guardian’. “Throughout my political journey, he encouraged me at every step and always stood by my side like an elder brother. The lessons, affection, and guidance I received from him are invaluable assets in my life. From the days of the Jharkhand movement until his final moments, Sonu bhaiya remained wholeheartedly dedicated to Jharkhand, the ethos of ‘Jharkhandiyat,’ and the rights of its people,” Kalpana said.

“Today, my heart refuses to accept that you are no longer among us. Your departure is a personal loss for me that can never be filled. You will be deeply missed, Sonu bhaiya... May God grant you a place at His holy feet. A heartfelt tribute,” she added.

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Recently, he played a key role in managing several political crises for the JMM-led government, including last month’s student protests in Ranchi.

Kumar was appointed the lead negotiator on behalf of the Hemant government while engaging with students protesting alleged irregularities in recruitment exams. He headed the three-member ministerial group the state government instituted to negotiate student demands.

Party leaders also remember him as one of the ‘foot soldiers’ who had worked shoulder-to-shoulder with former JMM chief Shibu Soren, who passed away last year. “Guruji (Shibu Soren) was so impressed with his dedication to the cause of Jharkhand that he once went to Kumar’s father, a government official, to ask him to loan Kumar to the former for party work. He was totally ingrained in the spirit of Jharkhandiyat and he lived by it all his life,” a party leader said.

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Kumar had returned this week from Karnataka, where he led a Jharkhand government delegation to explore ways to improve tourism infrastructure management in the state, people aware of the development said.

During the visit, he met Karnataka Tourism Minister KJ George and discussed possibilities of cooperation between the two states in tourism and forest management. The delegation also held detailed discussions about associating jungle lodges and resorts as a knowledge partner for better operation and management of tourism assets and resorts at major tourist destinations in Jharkhand.