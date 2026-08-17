Youth held for issuing death threat to CM Soren

The Ranchi police arrested a man named Vishwajeet Kumar, a resident of Bokaro district, for allegedly issuing a death threat against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. The arrest was made following highly provocative and objectionable remarks made by the accused during an ongoing student-led agitation in the state capital.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
A police official close to the matter informed Hindustan Times on Sunday saying the youth was detained on Friday morning and after primary investigation he was booked.
“The incident occurred at the Jaipal Singh Munda stadium in Ranchi on Friday. He was first detained and after a primary investigation, he was booked under several BNS sections,” the police official said.
“While interacting with and addressing the protesting crowd, Kumar allegedly targeted the CM, making highly offensive statements and issuing an explicit threat to his life. A video of the confrontation subsequently went viral on social media platforms, drawing immediate attention from security agencies and local communities,” the police official added.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Kotwali police station, Sanoj Choudhary, confirmed the arrest saying he claimed to be associated with Bajrang Dal.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
{{^usCountry}}
“The youth claimed himself to be associated with Bajrang Dal,” OC Choudhary said. Ranchi chief of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Kailash Keshri, did not confirm the fact. “None of the Bajrang Dal workers is going to the place where students’ agitation is going one,” he said.
{{/usCountry}}
{{#usCountry}}
“The youth claimed himself to be associated with Bajrang Dal,” OC Choudhary said. Ranchi chief of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Kailash Keshri, did not confirm the fact. “None of the Bajrang Dal workers is going to the place where students’ agitation is going one,” he said.
Raj Kumar is a veteran Special Correspondent for the Hindustan Times based in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He is a versatile, all-round journalist known for his sharp investigative instincts and extensive ground-level reporting. Over a career spanning more than two decades in mainline media, Raj has established himself as a dynamic, situation-ready reporter. He seamlessly pivots across diverse beats to deliver high-impact stories depending on editorial demand and evolving news cycles. While Raj is trusted to cover any complex assignment at a moment's notice, his specialized focus lies at the core of state governance, legislative affairs, legal reporting, and socio-economic developments across Jharkhand. He has built an authoritative track record tracking high-profile political changes, policy implementations, and judicial updates at the Jharkhand High Court. His investigative reach extends to uncovering administrative financial discrepancies, civic infrastructure bottlenecks, tribal and land rights policies like the PESA and Municipal Acts, and deep-rooted public welfare issues. Navigating Ranchi’s bureaucratic and political corridors with ease, Raj’s extensive network of sources allows him to break critical stories with speed and precision. In an era of hyper-niche reporting, Raj’s panoramic reporting style stands out. He easily transitions from breaking major investigative scoops and financial crime tracking to producing empathetic, people-centric human interest features that reflect the ground realities of Jharkhand's communities. Committed to the highest standards of journalistic ethics and meticulous fact-checking, Raj ensures that every report bridges the gap between institutional power structures and the citizens they impact. For the Hindustan Times online platform, his timely, authoritative, and multimedia-driven reporting keeps readers deeply informed and accurately ahead of the regional and national news cycle.