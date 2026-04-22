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Rape-murder accused killed in Ghaziabad encounter; family refuses to claim body

Rape-murder accused killed in Ghaziabad encounter; family refuses to claim body

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 01:56 pm IST
PTI |
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Ghaziabad , The family of a 55-year-old man accused of raping and killing his four-year-old niece has refused to claim his body after he was killed in a police encounter in Ghaziabad, with locals also expressing support for the police action.

Rape-murder accused killed in Ghaziabad encounter; family refuses to claim body

The accused, Jasim, was wanted for the rape and murder of the girl, whose body was found concealed in a car in the Shalimar Garden area.

Jasim was killed late Sunday night during an encounter in the Teela Mod police station area when he allegedly opened fire while trying to evade arrest.

According to police, Jasim, who carried a reward of 50,000, was tracked through CCTV footage at a Delhi railway station while attempting to flee.

Acting on a tip-off that Jasim would meet someone near the Banthla canal in Loni, police teams laid a trap and confronted him.

When he tried to escape by opening fire, police retaliated, during which he sustained fatal injuries, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Shalimar Garden, Atul Kumar Singh said.

Police said further investigation into the case is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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