Registry of houses on undisputed land in Ardee City resumed

cities Updated: Feb 12, 2020 21:55 IST
Gurugram The department of town and country planning (DTCP) has allowed registry of properties in Ardee City, paving the way for over 300 homeowners to carry out registration of sale or transfer deeds of their properties after a one-year ban. However, the ban imposed on registration of sale and purchase deeds of properties owned by the developer continues.

The DTCP has listed the set of documents — the allotment letter, sale agreement, occupancy certificate, water, power bill, possession certificate and other identity documents — required for carrying out the registration deeds, said department officials.

The ban on registration of sale deeds was imposed last year after a dispute arose over ownership of land in Ardee City, between the developer and the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

The matter was resolved after the residents’ welfare association of the colony took up the matter with the director of DTCP, and explained that not all the plots were owned by the developer.After the meeting, the department allowed registration of plots, physical possession of which are with the individual owners.

Following this, the district town planner, on November 5 last year, wrote to the district revenue department allowing registration of the said property but the matter could not be resolved, said the RWA members.

“The revenue officials, despite getting directions from the district officials, did not resume the process and later sought further clarification from the director of DTCP. Now, the clarification has come and we hope that things work,” said Pravin Yadav, president, Ardee City RWA.

Yadav said that many people, who wanted to sell or mortgage their properties, were not able to do so because of the ban. “We want the government to ensure this process is expedited and registrations are carried out on priority. The developer should also be asked to cooperate,” said Yadav.

RS Bhath, district town planner, said that the clarification has been issued for registration of these properties and there should be no problem in this regard.

Ajay Kumar, naib tehsildar, Wazirabad sub tehsil, also said that the registration process is open. “We are now registering the deeds,” he said.

