Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Religious places in Maharashtra to reopen from today
mumbai news

Religious places in Maharashtra to reopen from today

Published on Oct 07, 2021 06:23 AM IST
Representative Image
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Religious places across Maharashtra will reopen from today, day 1 of the nine-day Navratri festival, as announced by the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's office (CMO) last month. “All places of worship will reopen from the first day of Navratri, i.e., 7th October, 2021, while observing all Covid-19 safety protocols,” the CMO had announced in a tweet on September 24.

 

 The Thackeray-led government had resisted immense pressure from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to announce the reopening of places of worship, even as it gradually relaxed Covid-19 restrictions in the state. Last month, the administration had announced restrictions for festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi and Janmashtami.

RELATED STORIES

Also Read | BMC allows reopening of places of worship in Mumbai from Oct 7 at 50% capacity

Additionally, the reopening of religious places comes in the backdrop of, and due to, low number of daily virus cases in the western state. Over the last few days, Maharashtra has seen just over 2000 coronavirus infections each day. On Wednesday, 2876 people tested positive for the viral illness, while 90 succumbed due to it, a health department bulletin showed.

The improvement in the state's Covid-19 situation has also led to the reopening of schools here; physical lectures resumed on October 4 for classes 5-12 in rural areas and 8-12 in urban areas. The government has also allowed establishments such as theatres and auditoriums to reopen after October 22 while strictly following all Covid-19 protocols.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra uddhav thackrey
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bombay high court nod to state-appointed panel to take charge of Shri Saibaba Sansthan

2 junior MBMC engineers arrested for conspiring to kill executive engineer

Rise in domestic air passenger traffic in September as Covid cases dip

MVA calls Maharashtra bandh on Oct 11 over Lakhimpur Kheri incident; BJP says its opportunism
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Mahalaya 2021
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
LPG Cylinder Prices
Facebook
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP