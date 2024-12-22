Repertwahr Day2: Magic of Shabd, Rang and Mahol at the fest

The second day of the ongoing Repertwahr Festival was about poetry and emotions, as well-known poet Azhar Iqbal’s verses set the tone for the day. Repertwahr Festival

Known for his poetic excellence, Iqbal captivated the audience as he performed on the Shabd stage. His verses, rich with imagery and resonance, connected with all.

Following this, singer-songwriter Eishita Chaturvedi brought an emotional touch with her soulful slam poetry and singing performances.

The sound of laughter was everywhere, as comedian Gaurav Kapoor brought his sharp wit and relatable anecdotes to the forefront, leaving the audience in splits with his perfect comic timing.

The highlight of the day was Thaikkudam Bridge’s performance at the Mahol stage. The 17-member band showcased their unique ability to blend diverse musical styles seamlessly.

Co-organiser Priyanka Sarkar says, “Known for composing the iconic soundtrack of the 2023 blockbuster film Kantara (2022), the celebrated band is known for genre-defying musical artistry and versatility. Extremely popular in South India, we got them to bring for Lucknowites a different form of performing art.”

True to her words, the band delivered a performance that left the audience spellbound. From soulful melodies to high-energy anthems, the band’s dynamic performance was one of the most memorable highlights of the festival. With chart-topping albums like Navarasam and Namah, the band entertained music lovers to the fullest.

At the Rang stage, director Feroz Abbas Khan’s play Hind 1957 starring actors Sachin Khadekar, Sonal Jha, Dadhi Pandey showcased the pain of partition and captivated the audience. It based was based on August Wilson’s play Fences.