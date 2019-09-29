RERA, LDA clear way for completion of pending Rohtas housing project

cities

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 21:14 IST

After mediation by the UP Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and the Lucknow Development Authority, now Wing Constructions & Developers Pvt Ltd will complete the pending housing project ‘Rohtas Crescent’ on Sultanpur Road in the state capital.

This move has come as a huge relief for around 2,500 home-buyers who had booked plots/ houses in the project. They had been running from pillar to post to get possession of their properties ever since developer Rohtas ran into financial troubles.

A senior RERA official said that over the next six months, Wing Constructions would complete the first phase of the project, which is spread over 25 acres, while the rest of it would be completed over a two-year period.

“Wing Constructions & Developers Pvt Ltd and Rohtas Projects Limited have jointly applied for registration under the RERA. In the new agreement, Wing Constructions will be the lead promoter and will have all rights to book, sell and carry out registry of sold units,” said Abrar Ahmad, secretary -- RERA.

The new official executor of the project, Wing Constructions, has earlier successfully rolled out its project ‘Lucknow Green’ on the Sultanpur Road.

Those who played a vital role in getting the stalled project back on track are LDA vice-chairman Prabhu N Singh and RERA member Mani Prasad Mishra.

This RERA-LDA initiative brings a ray of hope for many such home-buyers who have been duped by property developers.

The realtor Rohtas has been under the RERA scanner for failing to fulfil promises made to allottees and delaying handing over of apartments. In July last, RERA had cancelled licences of four projects of the developer, including Rohtas Presidential Tower, Rohtas Plumeria Homes, Rohtas Platina and Rohtas Summit -- all in the state capital.

Last month, RERA had also ordered sealing of the Raja Ram Mohan Roy Marg office of the realtor for non-payment of dues. District magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma had executed the order and sealed the developer’s office.

RERA officials said that Rohtas had to clear total dues of Rs 63.98 lakh that it owed to RERA and the labour department. “Out of this amount, RERA had to pay Rs 9.99 lakh to the labour department,” said the official.

RERA had served several notices to Rohtas to clear the dues but the developer failed to comply.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 21:14 IST