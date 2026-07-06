Alpha worldwide box office collection day 3: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari film mints ₹58 crore, crosses Jigra lifetime haul

Alpha worldwide box office collection: After battling a dwindling buzz and some negative reviews, YRF spy thriller Alpha has made some ground at the box office in its opening weekend. The Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer has managed to cross ₹50 crore gross worldwide in its first three days, keeping pace with films like Raazi and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alpha worldwide box office collection day 3: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in a still from the YRF spy thriller.

Alpha box office update Alpha released across 9000 screens in India on Friday, after grossing over ₹6 crore in advance bookings for day 1. This tiny momentum helped the film earn ₹9.25 crore net domestically on its opening day. Healthy jumps over Saturday and Sunday saw the film’s total domestic collection reach ₹34 crore net ( ₹40.80 crore gross) after the first weekend. The film now faces the all-important Monday test. If it can avoid a huge drop, keeping it under 60%, Alpha may just steer itself to a healthy lifetime run in India. The absence of a big release (barring Dhamaal 4) in July may just help the film. But first, it has to sail through this first week.

Overseas, Alpha has fared better than in India. The film has earned $2 million in the overseas territories in its first three days, taking its worldwide gross to a solid ₹58.80 crore after the opening weekend.

Alpha beats Jigra’s lifetime haul The solid opening of Alpha will give some respite to Alia Bhatt, who had seen a dismal outing the last time a film led by her released in theatres. Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, earned praise for its content but was a box-office bomb, grossing only ₹55 crore worldwide. Alpha has already crossed that in three days.

Alpha has also outpaced the two highest-grossing films led by Alia - Gangubai Kathiawadi and Raazi. The former, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, had earned ₹55 crore worldwide in its opening weekend. The latter, directed by Meghna Gulzar, settled at ₹43 crore in its first weekend. The fact that both films earned over ₹150 crore should be a promising sign for Alpha. It needs to reach that amount to break even.