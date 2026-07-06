Alpha worldwide box office collection day 3: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari film mints ₹58 crore, crosses Jigra lifetime haul
Alpha worldwide box office collection day 3: The YRF Spy thriller is outpacing the earnings of Gangubai Kathiawadi and Raazi.
Alpha worldwide box office collection: After battling a dwindling buzz and some negative reviews, YRF spy thriller Alpha has made some ground at the box office in its opening weekend. The Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer has managed to cross ₹50 crore gross worldwide in its first three days, keeping pace with films like Raazi and Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Alpha box office update
Alpha released across 9000 screens in India on Friday, after grossing over ₹6 crore in advance bookings for day 1. This tiny momentum helped the film earn ₹9.25 crore net domestically on its opening day. Healthy jumps over Saturday and Sunday saw the film’s total domestic collection reach ₹34 crore net ( ₹40.80 crore gross) after the first weekend. The film now faces the all-important Monday test. If it can avoid a huge drop, keeping it under 60%, Alpha may just steer itself to a healthy lifetime run in India. The absence of a big release (barring Dhamaal 4) in July may just help the film. But first, it has to sail through this first week.
Overseas, Alpha has fared better than in India. The film has earned $2 million in the overseas territories in its first three days, taking its worldwide gross to a solid ₹58.80 crore after the opening weekend.
Alpha beats Jigra’s lifetime haul
The solid opening of Alpha will give some respite to Alia Bhatt, who had seen a dismal outing the last time a film led by her released in theatres. Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, earned praise for its content but was a box-office bomb, grossing only ₹55 crore worldwide. Alpha has already crossed that in three days.
Alpha has also outpaced the two highest-grossing films led by Alia - Gangubai Kathiawadi and Raazi. The former, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, had earned ₹55 crore worldwide in its opening weekend. The latter, directed by Meghna Gulzar, settled at ₹43 crore in its first weekend. The fact that both films earned over ₹150 crore should be a promising sign for Alpha. It needs to reach that amount to break even.
All about Alpha
Part of the YRF Spy Universe, Alpha has been written by Uday Chopra and directed by Shiv Rawail. The film also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. It includes a cameo by Hrithik Roshan, reprising his role from the War films.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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