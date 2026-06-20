Samay Raina shocks Alia Bhatt with his jab on India’s Got Latent S2: ‘Maine bhi kiya tha Jigra dekh ke regret’

Comedian Samay Raina has returned with the second season of his hit but controversial show India’s Got Latent. Dropped on June 20, the opening episode features Alpha actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh as special guests, instantly turning the season launch into a major talking point online. The first episode of Season 2 sees Alia and Sharvari stepping into the unpredictable, unfiltered format of the show. India’s got latent season 2: Samay Raina’s Jigra joke on Alia Bhatt steals the spotlight. (Netflix/YouTube)

Jigra dig Alia Bhatt did not see it coming Samay Raina opened the episode in his signature witty style as he welcomed Alia Bhatt and Sharvari to the panel for the Season 2 premiere. Expressing his surprise at their presence, he remarked that he couldn’t believe Alia was part of the opening episode lineup.

The tone quickly turned playful when Alia Bhatt admitted, “I am kinda regretting it right now.” Samay immediately responded with his trademark sarcasm, saying, “Maine bhi kiya tha Jigra dekh ke regret (I also regretted watching Jigra).” The comment left Alia visibly stunned, while Sharvari was seen laughing at the exchange.

Not missing a beat, Alia Bhatt fired back with a smile, saying, “Atleast, you watched the film. Thank you for contributing to my film.”

A fresh start after a difficult break Season 2 also marks a major comeback for Samay Raina, who had stepped away from the spotlight after a long break following the backlash around Season 1.

The controversy erupted in early 2025 after panellist Ranveer Allahbadia made an inappropriate remark on the show. The moment quickly snowballed into widespread criticism, multiple FIRs, and legal trouble involving the show’s creators and guests.

Streaming on both YouTube and Netflix India’s Got Latent Season 2 is now dropping simultaneously on YouTube and Netflix, with each episode running in the same format and duration on both platforms.

Samay Raina has also made it clear that the show will continue in its uncensored form. As he described it, the series remains “no filter”, with edgy humour and strong language intact, without any dilution for either platform. The only key difference in the viewing experience is that Netflix offers an ad-free stream, while YouTube keeps its interactive comment section active.

This dual-platform rollout is designed to balance both worlds — retaining the show’s loyal YouTube audience while also expanding its reach to a global Netflix viewership. New episodes are set to release every two weeks, keeping the momentum steady across platforms.

Another Netflix project in development Apart from the show’s comeback, Netflix is also teaming up with Samay Raina for a separate stand-up special. Details like the title and release date are still not out, but the project is expected to carry his familiar style of observational humour mixed with personal, storytelling-driven comedy.

About Alpha Alpha is an upcoming action thriller set in the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles and marks a significant shift for the franchise as its first female-led chapter, following earlier blockbuster entries like War, Pathaan and Tiger franchise.

The story follows Alia Bhatt’s character Sita, who is trained as an assassin from a very young age. The film presents her as a fierce, self-reliant operative who refuses to be defined by victimhood. Sharvari plays a fellow agent who eventually teams up with Sita as the two join forces to take on a powerful enemy. The narrative builds around their partnership and the larger mission they are drawn into.

The film also features Anil Kapoor in an important role, while Bobby Deol plays the antagonist Fateh. Adding to the excitement, Hrithik Roshan is expected to make a cameo appearance as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, connecting Alpha to the wider Spy Universe. The film is slated for a theatrical release on July 3, 2026.