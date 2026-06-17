Hrithik Roshan's cameo in Alpha trailer has fans expecting Major Kabir link in Alia Bhatt- Sharvari's spy universe film

At the end of the Alpha trailer, we see Alia and Sharvari in an action sequence, with a person seated on the floor in the hall, covered in a white robe. The surprise appearance of this figure teases Hrithik Roshan as Major Kabir Dhaliwal from War, shown only through his intense eyes.

Yash Raj Films unveiled the teaser of their much-anticipated film Alpha on Wednesday. It gave fans a better look at the premise of the latest entry in the YRF spy universe, with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari playing assassins seeking out a common enemy. Fans noted the action sequences but were most taken by the blink-and-miss tease of a pair of eyes, which they believed was of actor Hrithik Roshan. Is the actor returning as Major Kabir in Alpha?

How fans reacted Reacting to the moment, a fan commented, “Alpha trailer surprised me. Alia is looking strong, the VFX are much better than War2, action looks solid, Bobby & Anil fit their roles well, & that Major Kabir tease at the end… got me.” A second fan commented, “Will be seated for these eyes only!” A comment read, “Hrithik holds so much aura with just his eyes! Kabir nation wake up!” Another said, “So Hrithik cameo is final!”

Several fans also talked about the action scenes. One said, “Not the routine YRF SPY Universe movie. the best trailer of the spy universe so far, the visuals looks good, vfx looks good and Alia Bhatt showing again why she is the best in the business. sharvari is adding more fun and HRITHIK????? DAMN.” A fan commented, “Alpha trailer got me seated. Alia, Bobby & Hrithik absolutely delivered. The action blocks are next level and that core intro hits different. A fresh vibe from the spy universe and I’m here for it. Really leveled up the color palette from their past movies.”

Hrithik's Major Kabir Dhaliwal is an important character in the YRF Spy Universe. He made his debut in War (2019) and reprised his role as the lead in War 2 (2025).

Alpha is the seventh instalment in the highly anticipated YRF Spy Universe. Shiv Rawail has directed the film from a screenplay by Soumil Shukla and Shridhar Raghavan. It is produced by Aditya Chopra and Akshaye Widhani. The dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra. The film is scheduled to release worldwide on July 3.