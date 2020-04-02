Residents’ group extends aid to vendors amid coronavirus lockdown

cities

A residents’ organisation from Kamothe, Ekta Samajik Sanstha, is helping vegetable vendors tie-up with housing societies so that residents get fruits and vegetables at their doorstep. Amol Shitole, president of the residents’ group, said, “We coordinate over the phone and maintain zero contact. We are catering to 40 housing societies. The vendor delivers vegetables inside the society premises or at the main entrance.”