Residents’ group extends aid to vendors amid coronavirus lockdown

cities Updated: Apr 02, 2020 21:27 IST
A residents’ organisation from Kamothe, Ekta Samajik Sanstha, is helping vegetable vendors tie-up with housing societies so that residents get fruits and vegetables at their doorstep. Amol Shitole, president of the residents’ group, said, “We coordinate over the phone and maintain zero contact. We are catering to 40 housing societies. The vendor delivers vegetables inside the society premises or at the main entrance.”

