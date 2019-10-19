Residents inaugurate MMI facility at Chattarpu

cities

New Delhi: Members of URJA, a network of Delhi’s RWAs, inaugurated the Multi Modal Integration facility developed at the Chhattarpur Metro station on Saturday as they alleged that the facility was lying unused for the past four months and Delhi Metro has restricted public access to it.

The MMI facility was developed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation a few months back to decongest the area by providing adequate space for feeder buses, e-rickshaws and gramin sewa and also dedicated pick-up or drop-off zones in the large land parcels along the Chhattarpur metro station.

Residents claim that autos, e-rickshaw and gramin sewa are parked under the elevated metro stations on the main roads —Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road and Abdul Gaffar Khan road (which goes towards the airport)—leading to massive traffic jam, especially during peak hours.

Amit Aggawal, a member of URJA, said, “The facility was developed to ensure that the commuters are able to board public transport as per their convenience inside the Metro premises without having to chase it on the main roads. However, after having spent crores of public money this modern and expensive facility had not been used for several months for reasons best known to the authorities,”

He added, “We had been asking the authorities to open the facility for public use. But autos, gramin Sewas weren’t allowed to enter the premises. Today, we inaugurated the facility.”

When contacted, a DMRC spokesperson said, “The said integration plan at Chattarpur station was already operational for the benefit of commuters.”

