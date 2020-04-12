e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Residents restrict entry to Gill village

Residents restrict entry to Gill village

Villagers stand guard at entry points in 24x7 shifts, maintain record of those visiting for emergency work in the village

cities Updated: Apr 12, 2020 01:06 IST
Harsimran Singh Batra
Harsimran Singh Batra
Temporary barricades put up outside Gill village in Ludhiana on Saturday.
Temporary barricades put up outside Gill village in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

Ludhiana With safety from the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on their mind, the panchayat of Gill village, around 7 km from here, has cordoned off the village and imposed restrictions on the entry of outsiders in the area that has a population of around 18,000.

The panchayat has permanently blocked five of the total seven entry points to the village and has stationed residents at the remaining two to keep a check on entry and exit of people. The villagers guard the entry points in 24x7 shifts, besides maintaining a register to record the identification and contact details of any outsider who is allowed entry in emergency cases.

Safety kits have also been provided to the residents who guard the entry points while maintaining social distancing.

Village sarpanch Harpreet Singh Mika Gill said, “The system has been in place for around a week now. Outsiders are allowed entry only for visiting the banks, or purchasing medicines from a medical store that caters to around 30 villages close-by. If any resident of the village needs to move outside in emergency case or for visiting the farms, I issue them the passes.”

TAKING NO CHANCES

The sarpanch said for essentials like milk, the villagers call up the supplier and collect the supply from them at the entry point. “There are five dairy units in the village that have been facilitated to sell the milk. The dairy owners supply the milk to outsiders at the entry point by maintaining social distancing,” he said.

He said the police also patrol the area daily to stop the residents from venturing out with focus on maintaining social distancing. “The panchayat and gurdwara in the village are distributing ration and flour to the needy,” he said.

Notably a few other villages including Shahpur village in Payal sub-division have also blocked the entry of outsiders.

SANITISATION FOR THE SECOND TIME

The sarpanch said they have handed over the list of around 25 NRIs who had come to the village before the lockdown. “The NRIs have been screened as per the directions of the administration. So far there is no suspected or confirmed case in the village,” he said, adding that they have received 70 litres of disinfectant from the administration, following which the village is being sanitised for the second time.

top news
Union ministers, top officials return to offices from Monday. It’s a message
Union ministers, top officials return to offices from Monday. It’s a message
Jaan, Jahan: PM Modi weighs lockdown call
Jaan, Jahan: PM Modi weighs lockdown call
As Tablighi Jamaat-linked cases rise, Delhi govt gives them a different name
As Tablighi Jamaat-linked cases rise, Delhi govt gives them a different name
Karnataka extends lockdown by 2 weeks, throws in some relaxations
Karnataka extends lockdown by 2 weeks, throws in some relaxations
China is tracking body temperatures and we need this in India
China is tracking body temperatures and we need this in India
‘Didn’t follow lockdown, I am sorry’: Uttarakhand Police ask 10 foreigners to write 500 times
‘Didn’t follow lockdown, I am sorry’: Uttarakhand Police ask 10 foreigners to write 500 times
Shoojit Sircar wonders how ‘intimate scenes’ will be shot post Covid-19
Shoojit Sircar wonders how ‘intimate scenes’ will be shot post Covid-19
‘45,000 cases if no lockdown’: Govt cites analysis to show restriction impact
‘45,000 cases if no lockdown’: Govt cites analysis to show restriction impact
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities