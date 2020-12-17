Retired banker duped of Rs 30,000 in Ludhiana, two held

cities

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 00:47 IST

Fraudsters posing as former colleagues duped a retired banker of ₹30,000, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Anwar Sadiq of Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, and his accomplice Babu VN of Chennai.

As per the police, one of the accused contacted the complainant, Avinash Chandar of New Rajguru Nagar, who had retired as senior manager from the Bank of India, on WhatsApp and had asked him for ₹2 lakh for his sister-in-law’s hrat surgery. After transferring ₹30,000 to the fraudster’s account, the retired banker found that his former colleague had not asked for his help at alland immediately sounded the police.

Police said Chandar had said that one of the accused had introduced himself as Madan Lal and said that he had worked with him in Amritsar.

The accused told him that he was facing a financial crisis and needed the money urgently.

The accused had then shared his bank account number and promised to return the money to Avinash.

Additional commissioner of police (ADCP, investigation) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

The ADCP also appealed to the people to cross-check the details before transferring money to anyone.