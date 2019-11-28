Robbers barge into house, take cash, jewellery after holding woman captive in Ludhiana

cities

Nov 28, 2019

Unidentified men barged into a house in Dholewal on Wednesday evening and took away ₹1 lakh cash and jewellery after holding a woman captive.

Complainant Paramjit Kaur, 53, said she was home alone in the evening when she heard a knock on the door. On opening the door, she saw six strangers with white gloves in their hands. Before she could react, the men barged in and told her to hand them the almirah keys. When she resisted, the men pointed a knife at her and threatened to kill her. They then snatched the almirah keys from her hands and locked her in the kitchen.

The men, meanwhile, laid their hands on ₹1 lakh cash and 60-gm gold jewellery kept in the house.

Paramjit somehow managed to come out of the kitchen and threw chilli powder into the eyes of the men but they managed to escape. She then informed the police.

Assistant sub-inspector Santokh Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment)and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.

He added that the miscreants had disconnected the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the house before carrying out the crime, leading the police to suspect that the accused were in the know about the area or had carried out an elaborate recce.

According to the woman, two of the accused are about 6-ft tall while four are of average height. The accused appear in their mid 30s. Police will prepare sketches of the accused.