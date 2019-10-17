Ruckus at school after van drivers refuse to ferry students

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 23:48 IST

A ruckus broke out at a private school under Para police station limits when parents and administrative staff entered into a verbal duel after van drivers did not pick up children on Thursday morning.

The parents, worried due to ongoing mid-term exams of their children, called the police and accused the school authorities of mismanagement.

According to station house officer (SHO) of Para police station, Triloki Singh, the problem started after the drivers of the school vans staged a protest against the school administration for non-payment of their salary and refused to ferry the children.

After infuriated parents reached the school, an argument broke out between them and the school staff.

A parent of a Class 7 student, said, “We suffered because of the mismanagement of school authorities. They increase the fees every year, but authorities failed to resolve the issue with their drivers.”

The situation escalated when the some staff members asked guards to remove parents from the school. Sensing trouble, local police asked the representatives of parents, van drivers and school administration to come to the police station.

“The drivers have lodged a complaint against the school administration for non payment of their salary. However, the administration assured to make arrangements of drivers to ferry students by tomorrow,” said the SHO.

Meanwhile, the school administration could not be reached for a comment on the issue.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 23:48 IST