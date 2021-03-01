Home / Cities / RWAs to be roped in Switch Delhi drive
In the fourth week of the ongoing “Switch Delhi” campaign – aimed at endorsing the use of electric vehicles (EV) in the city – the government will reach out to resident welfare associations (RWA) urging them to sensitise people about the benefits of EV.

“RWAs can play a major role in making the citizens aware of the environmental benefits of EVs and to nudge them to make the switch. We appeal to RWAs to organise a meeting next weekend and invite their MLAs and councillors to sensitise people about the benefits of switching to EV and the incentives under Delhi EV policy,” said transport minister Kailash Gahlot.

