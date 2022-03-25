Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram

The doctor’s identity was ascertained after the police tracked his phone number, which he allegedly used in making the call, they said, adding that they have launched a search to arrest him.
Police said the doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but no bomb was found in a search at the hospital. (File Photo)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 10:53 PM IST
PTI | , Gurugram

A doctor, who was sacked by Medanta Hospital in 2017, allegedly made a hoax call to the facility saying a bomb had been planted there, police said on Friday.

The doctor’s identity was ascertained after the police tracked his phone number, which he allegedly used in making the call, they said, adding that they have launched a search to arrest him.

“The details of the mobile number used in making the call have been extracted. As per the number, the location of the caller was traced to Delhi. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the caller is a doctor in Delhi and earlier used to work in Medanta Hospital till 2017. Efforts are on to arrest him,” inspector Dinesh Kumar, SHO of Sadar police station, said.

The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.

“The caller said there might be a terror attack at the hospital and that a bomb has been planted there, and disconnected the call,” Dr Sanjeev Gupta, medical director of Medanta – The Medicity, had said in his complaint.

Based on this complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

