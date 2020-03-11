e-paper
Sangrur bike-lifters’ gang busted with arrest of three

In the gang bust case, police are looking for the fourth member of the gang, identified as Sukha Singh, of Kheri Kalan, who is on the run

cities Updated: Mar 11, 2020 22:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Police interacting with the media to share information about the gang bust and drug seizure in Sangrur on Wednesday.
Police interacting with the media to share information about the gang bust and drug seizure in Sangrur on Wednesday.(HT PHOTO)
         

The crime investigation agency (CIA) have busted a gang of motorcycle-lifters with the arrest of three of its members on Wednesday. Police recovered four bikes from them and identified the gang’s involvement in lifting two other bikes that were impounded earlier.

The three accused were held at a checkpost laid by the CIA in the area falling under Cheema police’s jurisdiction. “The accused were held with two bikes which did not bear any registration number,” said deputy superintendent of police (DSP, investigation) Mohit Agarwal.

The accused have been identified as Gurwinder Singh, of Kheri Kalan, and Beant Singh and Amarinder Singh, both of Sheron village. Meanwhile, police are looking for the fourth member of the gang, identified as Sukha Singh, of Kheri Kalan, who is on the run.

“The gang used to steal bikes from Sangrur and Dhuri and later sell them at lower prices. Police are conducting raids to arrest Sukha,” the DSP said.

The accused have been booked under Section 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

40kg poppy husk seized

Meanwhile, in a separate case on Bhagrian village road, police have recovered 40kg poppy husk from Baljit Singh, of Bhagrain, who managed to escape from the spot.

The DSP (investigation) said that the accused has been booked under Sections 15/61/85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Amargarh police station.

