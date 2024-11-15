Sarai Kale Khan ISBT Chowk in Delhi renamed after Birsa Munda

Housing and urban affairs minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Friday the chowk outside the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) bus stand in Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan will be renamed after Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Most intercity buses now pick and drop commuters along the roadside at the Sarai Kale Khan bus stop. (HT Photo)

The Union minister made the announcement at an event in Delhi where Union home minister Amit Shah unveiled a statue of Bhagwan Birsa Munda on the occasion of 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas', the birth anniversary of the tribal independence activist.

"I am announcing today that the big chowk outside the ISBT bus stand here will be known after Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Seeing this statue and the name of that chowk, not only the citizens of Delhi but also the people visiting the International Bus stand will definitely be inspired by his life," Khattar said on Friday.

Unveiling the statue of Bhagwan Birsa Munda on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary, Amit Shah hailed his contribution to societal reforms and his courage in standing against ‘religious conversion.’

Shah said the nation will always be thankful to Birsa Munda for his movements for independence and against religious conversion. Shah added that when the entire country and two-thirds of the world were ruled by the British, at that time, he showed courage to stand against religious conversions.

"Birsa Munda spoke against religious conversion while completing his secondary education. In 1875, while getting a secondary education, he raised his voice against religious conversion. When the entire country and 2/3rd of the world was ruled by the British, at that time, he showed courage to stand against religious conversion," news agency PTI quoted as saying.