Scuffle over defective footwear, worker kills co-worker

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 21:44 IST

A 48-year-old worker was stabbed to death in a footwear factory in west Delhi’s Madipur on Tuesday morning, allegedly by his co-worker, following an altercation over manufacturing defected footwear, the police said.

The alleged accused, identified as Ramesh Chand,41, was arrested and booked under murder charges, a case regarding which was registered at the Punjabi Bagh police station. A sharp footwear manufacturing tool that Chand used to stab his colleague, Dwarka Prasad, was recovered from the crime scene.

According to the police, the altercation started when Chand pointed out that the footwear manufactured by Prasad had some defects. When Chand told Prasad about the defective products, Prasad told him that it was because of him that he was not able to make proper footwear.

“An altercation ensued between them. Chand picked up a sharp tool and stabbed Prasad in his abdomen. Prasad man was rushed to a nearby government hospital where he was declared brought dead,” said a police officer, associated with the case.

The police learnt about the crime through a call that was made to the police control room around 11 am.

