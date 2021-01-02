e-paper
Home / Cities / SDM among 12 booked for abetting woman colleague’s suicide in Uchana

SDM among 12 booked for abetting woman colleague’s suicide in Uchana

cities Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 02:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Uchana, Rajesh Koth, along with 11 others, has been booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 34-year-old woman employee, who worked at his office on contractual basis.

She had consumed poison at her residence in a Jind village on Thursday, police said.

The police have also recovered a five-page suicide note from her place wherein she accused Koth and 11 other employees of his office of harassing her.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jitender Singh said the woman had been working as a computer operator at the SDM office for the past two years.

“She also left behind an audio recording addressed to Jind SP, asking him to take stringent action against Koth and others for pushing her to take the extreme step. She also accused the officials of issuing driving licences using her user ID without following the norms. We have booked Uchana SDM Rajesh Koth and 11 others by name in the FIR,” the DSP added.

The case was registered against them under sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 354- A (sexual harassment) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention ) of the Indian Penal Code. Investigations are on.

