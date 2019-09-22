Second title on the trot: Pawar Public School win KBD Juniors city final

cities

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 15:52 IST

Pune Pawar Public School, based in Amanora Park, Hadapsar, is turning out to be a hot-bed of young talented kabaddi players, as the school conquered the KBD Juniors Season 3 city final, defeating Shri Shivaji Preparatory Military School (SSPMS) 29-18.

It is the second time, on the trot, that Pawar Public School has emerged champions in the KBD junior city leg. In season 2, the team had defeated Panditrao Agashe School, 50-16.

Manav Undre was the best raider of the team scoring 19 points, while Sushant Jadhav scored four points in defence.

“Due to the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) there is a craze to play kabaddi in our school. Not only the boys, but the girls also are taking an interest in the sport,” says Abhay Mahadev Jagtap, coach, Pawar Public School.

KBD junior was started during season 5 with the aim of getting connected with school children and now with Season 3 on, it has received very good response from kids across the nation.

“Due to PKL, awareness of kabaddi is increasing. Even though we don’t have a kabaddi mat to train on, students plays on the ground and prepare for the KBD junior season,” claims Jagtap.

Other schools which made the quarterfinals of the city leg are Abhinava Vidyalaya, DSK School, Aaryans World School, MES Boys School, New Pune Public School and Sheth R N Shah School.

KBD Juniors - tale of the tape

Each match is 10 minutes long (five minutes a half, with a one minute break)

Every raid is ‘do or die’ - raider needs to score or he is out

City schools are short listed and then eight teams are selected to play in the quarterfinals

Road to title: Pawar Public School

League stage (quarters): beat Aaryans World School 36-16

Semi-final: beat Abhinava Vidyalaya 32-15

Final: beat Shri Shivaji Military School 29-18”

