Sector 52 resident held for threatening, stalking teenager

Sector 52 resident held for threatening, stalking teenager

cities Updated: Feb 09, 2020 23:52 IST
Gurugram A man was arrested for allegedly stalking a 19-year-old woman and threatening to kill her after she spurned his advances in Sector 52 on Saturday.

According to the police, the suspect, who runs a shop in the neighbourhood of the victim’s house, used to pass objectionable and lewd comments, when the woman used to walk past his shop. The police said that he managed to obtain her mobile phone number and was pestering her.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that when the woman resisted his advances and asked him to stop calling, he threatened to kill her.

The police said the woman shared her ordeal with her mother and, on Saturday, her mother lodged a complaint at Sector 53 police station.

“After the complaint was registered, the suspect was arrested by a police team,” said the police official.

The police said that earlier a case was registered under Section 12 (sexual harassment) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) as the woman had claimed in her statement to the police that she was a minor.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said that when the woman’s statement was recorded before a duty magistrate, her documents confirmed that she was not a minor and her real age was 19 years.

“The charge of stalking (Section 354 D of the Indian Penal Code) will be added to the FIR,” said Boken, while adding that charges under POCSO Act will be removed from the FIR.

The police said the suspect was produced before a duty magistrate on Sunday and released on bail.

