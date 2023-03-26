Security guard, dozing in parked car after night duty, charred to death in Hyderabad

A security guard was charred alive to death on Saturday when the car in which he was sleeping in was gutted in an auto garage in Hyderabad city, police said.

Police officials said that a case was registered and further investigation is underway.(Pankaj Parashar/ HT Photo/ Representative image)

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday in the vicinity of Abids Police Station.

Police Inspector B Prasada Rao from Abids Police Station told ANI, "We received information around 3 AM about a burning vehicle. Police immediately rushed to the spot and informed the fire brigade, which arrived and extinguished the fire. Inside the car we found a dead body, which has been identified as one Santosh, aged 41 years. He worked as a security guard."

The police inspector pointed out that the cause of the incident could either be a lit cigarette or a burnt mosquito coil coming in contact with the seat foam of the car.

"The deceased slept in the car after the night duty. He must have either lit a cigarette or burnt a mosquito coil. We suspect that these items might have come in contact with the seat foam and caused the fire. The victim must have become unconscious due to the smoke from the fire," the police inspector said.

Police officials said that a case was registered and further investigation is underway.

Earlier, in a similar incident last month as many as three cars were burnt down to ashes after a major fire broke out in the Numaish parking lot in a major commercial centre in Hyderabad.

The incident occurred after an electric car caught fire and was later spread to other vehicles.