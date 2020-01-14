Security officer, who sodomised 15-year-old boy in gated society, was living there illegally, says RWA

cities

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 17:06 IST

Gurugram: The security officer, who allegedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old boy in a society complex in Sector 56 on Thursday night, was living there illegally, the residents’ welfare association (RWA) of the gated condominium said.

On Monday, the RWA provided security to the boy, studying in Class 10 in a private school, and his family members as the police are yet to arrest the suspect. The police said they have formed three teams to arrest the suspect who has been on the run since the incident took place.

The victim’s father met the RWA members on Sunday and demanded security for his family members and for his son. “The suspect has not been arrested yet and he can harm my son. So, we have requested the RWA to support us and ensure our safety in the society. Presently, schools are closed due to winter break but we are scared of letting our son out of the house,” he said.

The RWA has provided two security guards to the family members on Monday. The society has 60 security guards, including two women, for 1,940 apartments.

“We have met the station house officer of the area and shared the details of the suspect who was working as a special task officer (STO) with the outsourced security agency. He was relieved from the service two days before the incident. We are investigating how he was living in the society as we do not have any documents submitted by him like other tenants. He was staying here illegally,” said the president of the RWA.

“We keep a record of all the tenants. But no record was found which could establish he was living here. We are suspecting he was given a room to stay through one of the real estate agents,” the RWA president further said.

The RWA members have also written to the state government to take up this case and to ensure it is moved in a fast track court.

According to the police, a case was registered on Thursday at Sector 56 police station under Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the suspect is a resident of Bandwari village, located 20 km from Gurugram. “Police teams were sent to his house, but he did not visit his family members since the incident was reported. His mobile phone is switched off and there has been no communication between him and his family,” he said.

The police said they have taken his call records to know about his friends’ circle with whom he was regularly in touch, which could lead to his arrest. His family members have also been asked to join the police investigation, they said.

According to the police, the incident took place around 10pm when the boy went downstairs house and sat next to a security guard, who was using a heater to protect himself from the cold. A few minutes later, the suspect joined them.

“After ten minutes, my son left them and took the stairs to our house on the fourth floor. He had reached the third floor when the suspect caught up with him using the lift. He forced my son into the lift and took him to his rented room on the eighth floor of the tower. The suspect bolted the door and forced my son on the bed. He disrobed him after threatening him and sodomised him,” the boy’s father had stated in the FIR.

The police said that the suspect offered the boy money and after allegedly sodomising him, went to the washroom. As the boy saw a chance to escape, he got dressed and rushed to his home where he narrated his ordeal to his parents following which the incident was reported, said the police.