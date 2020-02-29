Sena leader lodges complaint after receiving death threat, morphed pics

cities

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 00:10 IST

Shiv Sena leader Vijay Chougule recently registered a case of extortion against an unknown person after he received a death threat and his morphed photographs with a few women acquaintances. The unknown person demanded Rs 50 lakh, threatening to circulate the photos in the state. Chougule refused comment and said he would address the press after a police investigation.

The Sena leader had approached the Rabale police on Wednesday with his complaint, in which he stated that an unknown person had left a green packet near a tree in the vicinity of Sunil Chougule Sports Complex. When Chougule opened the packet, he found two printed letters and three photo prints on A4 sized papers.

In one letter, it was written that if the leader doesn’t pay Rs 50 lakh, the photos will be circulated across Maharashtra and will also be sent to Matoshri, the residence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. The blackmailer also threatened to submit the photos against Chougule in court.

According to the police, in the second letter, the person threatened to kill the leader and end his political career by circulating the photos in his constituency.

“The extortion letter is anonymous. It is not clear who sent the threat but we are looking into a possible list of suspects,” said Yogesh Gawde, senior inspector, Rabale police station.

In 2014, Chougule was booked on charges of rape following the complaint of a 26-year-old woman.