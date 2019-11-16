Sena-NCP-Congress government will complete 5 years: Pawar

cities

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 01:13 IST

In the strongest indication that Maharashtra could be governed by a coalition of three parties with differing ideologies, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said a Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government will be formed in Maharashtra and it will complete its five-year term.

This is the first time Pawar, who is considered the architect of this proposed alliance, gave a clear hint that the three parties will be forming the government in Maharashtra. On Tuesday, President’s rule was imposed in the state after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari sent a report to the Centre, stating that formation of a stable government was impossible in the current political situation.

Leaders of the three parties who are involved in talks said the formation of government was on track, but would take some more days before the coalition stakes claim to form a non-BJP government. The three parties will, however, workout a power-sharing formula in the next round of discussions. The leaders said the government could be in place next week if all three parties agree.

“Right now, a process is going on and soon the government will be formed. We will ensure the government completes its full tenure. Our negotiations are on,” Pawar said, in a media interaction at Nagpur, during a tour to meet farmers who have been affected by unseasonal rain.

“The government will be stable, development-oriented and solve people’s problems. We all want this to happen,” he said.

Pawar also ruled out that there would be a mid-term poll in the state.

Pawar is expected to meet interim Congress Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Sunday.

Leaders from both Congress and NCP said the two leaders are expected to finalise details of government formation, following which there is likely to be a meeting of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and top leaders of both parties.

The two will also discuss a common minimum programme (CMP), which will form the basis for government. “The formal announcement of the three-party coalition is expected after this meeting,” said a senior Congress leader. Pawar will leave for Delhi on Sunday morning. The winter session of the Parliament is starting from Monday.

Power-sharing formula

The three parties have been working out a power-sharing formula, under which Sena will get the chief minister’s (CM) post, while there will be a deputy CM each, from NCP and Congress. The three parties have identified six key portfolios, which will be divided equally between them. The NCP is insisting on home and finance departments, while the Congress wants the post of Speaker of the Assembly.

The Congress has been pressing for an equal share in allocation of 42 ministerial berths. (State’s council of ministry can have a maximum of 42 members besides the CM). It also expects revenue and public health portfolios.

However, state Congress leaders on Friday insisted that the decision to participate in the government was yet to be taken.

“We have finalised the CMP draft at our level and it has been sent to the heads of our respective parties. The decision about joining the government will be taken by our party chief. It would not be proper to disclose any details about it,” said former CM and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan.

The Congress top brass was initially reluctant to support a government led by Sena, a right-wing party, but relented under the pressure of the party’s 44 MLAs. Majority of them want not just support for the government, but also participation in the government.

Both Pawar and Thackeray too are insisting that Congress should be part of the government to make it stable.

Mumbai NCP chief Nawab Malik said they have included all the conditions on which Congress can join the government in the CMP draft. “The CMP draft has been prepared and was sent to the leadership of all three parties (Sena, NCP and Congress). There won’t be any government without Congress in Maharashtra,” he said.

New allies to meet Governor

Amid the power-sharing talks between the three parties, a delegation of Sena, NCP and Congress will meet Koshyari on Saturday, seeking immediate relief for the farmers facing crop loss owing to unseasonal rain.

Malik said the Governor has given the delegation an appointment at 4.30pm on Saturday.

“Owing to President’s Rule in the state, the state administration has become inactive. This has delayed the process of providing financial relief to the farmers affected by unseasonal rain. We will request the Governor to ensure relief to the farmers as early as possible,” Malik said.

Prakash Bal, political analyst, believes that the coalition government is likely to be formed in the coming days. “They [Sena, NCP and Congress] are moving towards forming a coalition government in the days to come. However, it is also a fact that coalition governments are difficult to run,” Bal said.

He also said majority of the Congress MLAs are in favour of the alliance. “If BJP can join hands with PDP (Peoples Democratic Party) in Jammu and Kashmir, then what is so wrong about Congress joining with Shiv Sena,” he said.

BJP says next govt will be under them

Meanwhile, state BJP on Friday said the next government in Maharashtra will not be formed by any party without BJP, which has 119 MLAs. “We have our 105 MLAs and 14 who are supporting us. No party can form the government without the BJP,” said state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on the sidelines of party’s state executive meeting.

However, party insiders said former CM Devendra Fadnavis was not keen to engineer defections in other parties as he felt it would affect the party’s image in the state. Fadnavis and several BJP leaders think a Sena-NCP-Congress government may not materialise and even if it is put in place, it won’t last long.

Pawar defends Sena

In Nagpur, answering a question on the Hindu hardline stance that is adopted often by the Sena, Pawar said the NCP and the Congress have always adopted secular ideology and the two parties will follow the same secular principles, while running the government. “As long as the Sena is concerned, a common minimum programme is being worked out among all the three constituents of the combine. The new government will function only on the basis of this CMP,”he said.

Meanwhile, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the party will get CM post for the full term of the government. “The CM will be from Sena only. In fact, for the next 25 years, state will have a Sena CM,” he told the media. He also said the Sena-led government will get benefit of the vast experience of Congress and NCP leaders in running the state government.