Senior citizens’ distress call fails to reach police

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 01:12 IST

Jagannath Patil, 72, a resident of Palava complex in Dombivli, was hit by a biker while crossing the road. Although Patil noted the bike’s number, he didn’t know how to reach the police.

Like Patil, many senior citizens in Thane do not know about the helpline 1090, Kartavya, which the police launched in 2016 for the elderly’s safety.

The police records state the helpline received more than 1,500 calls in 2019 but only 14 were from senior citizens.

Patil said, “I did not know about the helpline, else I would have given the bike details to the police. There is no awareness about the helpline.”

Officers said the Thane police commissioner had asked all police stations to hold weekly interactions with senior citizens to educate them about the helpline, 1090, and also resolve their problems.

A special team has been formed in every police station and the crime branch unit to keep in touch with senior citizens’ organisations and groups.

Assistant police commissioner Sunil Bajare said, “We have received only 14 calls from senior citizens in 2019. The helpline is flooded with calls from others. There is no call records before 2019.”

Kalyan resident Dhashrath Dighe, 67, said he didn’t know about the helpline.

“Three months ago, one of my senior citizen friends lost money in an ATM fraud. We sought help from the bank’s helpline. Had we known about the helpline, we would have called the police and taken guidance on how to file a case. Not many people know about the helpline,” said Dighe.

The police officers admitted that they are taking steps to publicise the helpline number.

Bajare said, “As per the demands of residents, we are putting up posters near senior citizen centres and parks. We are focusing on one-on-one interaction with residents. We have strict instructions to attend to complaints regarding woman and senior citizens first.”

Kiran Shirgaokar 65, who lives in Badlapur, said the police need to do more to connect with senior citizens. “There were house breaking cases in our area. My children, who visit me during the weekend, have installed CCTV cameras in and around the building,” he said.

Database will be updated: Police

The police department said that following the dismal response of the helpline, steps are being taken to reach out to the elderly in the city.

Police stations have been directed to update the list of senior citizens who are living alone and do not have relatives staying nearby.

The records will also be maintained of those who stay with their spouse but have no help, Bajare said.

The teams, formed at police stations at the commissioner’s guidelines, have been meeting senior citizens’ groups across Thane and enquiring about their problems.

They also educate them about precautions to be taken for their safety. Police officers claim that they visit the houses of registered elderly persons to review safety measures.

“The officers also advice senior residents to install safety doors and grills, door chains, magic eye and alarm systems in their home. There are some NGOs who provide financial help to elders who want to make their home safe. We provide contact numbers of NGOs. We have selected nodal officers at police stations, who will interact with senior citizens at regular intervals,” Bajare said.

The nodal officer would be a sub-inspector or assistant inspector, who will team up with four policemen or more, depending on the manpower at the police station.

The police help them withdraw money from the bank, board an auto, employ a trustworthy household help and also get medicines.

They also help them reach hospital if they are alone at home.

Many senior citizens have approached the police to help them to manage traffic during peak hours or volunteer to help with paperwork.

Ramchandra Jadhav, 72, a senior citizen from Kasarvadavli, Ghodbunder, Thane, said, “The police team from Kasarwadvli meet us once a week or whenever they get time. My friends had a property dispute and the police sought legal advice for him.”