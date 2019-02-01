SET exams for Maharashtra and Goa to be held on June 23

The 35th state eligibility exam (SET) examinations for the states of Maharashtra and Goa will be conducted on June 23, 2019 as per the changed syllabus. Exams will be held in centres across 15 cities, namely- Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Nasik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Nanded, Amraoti, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Goa. Exams will be for 32 subjects as per University Grant Commission’s (UGC) directives.

Savitribai Phule Pune University conducts these exams, which according to UGC letter- F.4-2/90 (NET/SET Policy) dated January 19, 2019, has directed the syllabus to be changed for SET exams.

“As per these directives, new syllabus has been framed. SET exams will have only 2 papers. Paper 1 will be general and Paper 2 will be of the subject concerned. Detailed information about the changed syllabus, examination system and exam centres have been uploaded on website – http://setexam.unipune.ac.in,” said B P Kapadnis, coordinator for SET exam.

The online forms submission is between February 1 and February 21, 2019 and correction (online) can be done between February 22 and February 28, 2019. Forms cannot be submitted later than that. Candidates can contact 020-25692527, 020-25601290 for queries.

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 16:35 IST