Seven killed in road accident in Telangana

The accident occurred near Achampet in the district Friday evening.
PTI | , Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 11:17 PM IST
The seven people died on the spot in the Nagarkurnool accident. One person taken to hospital,

Seven people were killed when two cars collided in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana on Friday, police said. The seven died on the spot, they said. One person, who was seriously injured, was taken to a nearby hospital.

The accident occurred near Achampet in the district Friday evening. Some bodies lay scattered, while others could be brought out from the cars with great effort and both vehicles suffered heavy damage, police said.

Some of the deceased belonged to Hyderabad and further details were being ascertained, police added..

nagarkurnool district
