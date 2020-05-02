e-paper
Home / Cities / SGPC chief Longowal’s wife Amarpal Kaur dies at 60

SGPC chief Longowal’s wife Amarpal Kaur dies at 60

cities Updated: May 02, 2020 21:32 IST
HT Correspondent
Amarpal Kaur died of heart attack at Longowal village in Sangrur on Saturday.
Amarpal Kaur died of heart attack at Longowal village in Sangrur on Saturday.(HT PHOTO)
         

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal’s wife Amarpal Kaur, 60, died of heart attack at Longowal village in Sangrur district on Saturday.

Kaur is survived by her husband, a son and a daughter.

Longowal’s PA Darshan Singh said that Kaur was diabetic and was unwell since Saturday morning. “She was taken to a local hospital and was referred to a private hospital in Sangrur, where the doctors declared her brought dead,” Darshan said.

Amarpal was a retired teacher and the younger sister of Bibi Inderjit Kaur, who is the head of Pingalwara organisation in Amritsar.

Amarpal will be cremated at Longowal village here on Sunday.

