Home / Patna / Amit Shah dials Nitish Kumar after water level rises in Mahananda river

Amit Shah dials Nitish Kumar after water level rises in Mahananda river

Shah assured all possible help to the state. "Talked to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on rising water level in the Mahananda river. Assured him all possible held from the Centre for Bihar people's safety," he tweeted from his Twitter handle.

patna Updated: Jun 28, 2020 19:40 IST
Arun Kumar
Arun Kumar
Hindustan Times, Patna
Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah during virtual rally, at party headquarters in New Delhi.
Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah during virtual rally, at party headquarters in New Delhi.(PTI)
         

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on phone in the wake of rising water level in the Mahananda river due to continued heavy rains over the last one week in different parts of the state, especially in the Seemanchal region.

Shah assured all possible help to the state. “Talked to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on rising water level in the Mahananda river. Assured him all possible held from the Centre for Bihar people’s safety,” he tweeted from his Twitter handle.

Mahananda is one of the prime tributaries of the Ganga river in the eastern part of India. It originates from the hills of Darjeeling flows through Kishanganj, Purnia and Katihar districts in Bihar.

Due to unrelenting rain, there has been consistent rise in the water level of Mahananda river. This could pose flood threat to districts falling under its domain if a similar trend continues.

Due to timely monsoon and heavy rain in the catchment areas, the water level in some rivers has already been on rise. Mahananda crossed the danger mark on Saturday, inundating low lying areas. The meteorological department has forecast more heavy rain the coming days.

While other rivers in the state have shown receding trend after reaching danger level, Mahananda has crossed the danger mark at a few places and maintains its rising trend. On the left embankment slightly ahead of Jhaua bridge in Katihar, a spur had also been damaged due to water pressure. In Purnia, the river has maintained its rising trend.

According to projection of the water resource department (WRD), of the 36 stations, rivers have reached above the danger mark at 13 of them. All rivers, except the Ganga, have maintained rising trend.

“We are keeping a close watch on the water level in the Mahananda. At present, the situation is under control. The affected part of the spur has been repaired. In Kishanganj, the level has fallen, but it is not so in Purnea and Katihar,” said Katihar district magistrate Kanwal Tanuj.

