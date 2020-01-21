e-paper
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Shekhar Gaikwad is new municipal commissioner of Pune; Saurab Rao, transferred as sugar commissioner

cities Updated: Jan 21, 2020 20:27 IST
PUNE: IAS officer Shekhar Gaikwad has been appointed as the new Pune municipal commissioner and incumbent Saurabh Rao has been transferred as the Sugar Commissioner of Maharashtra. \

Gaikwad was serving as the state’s sugar commissioner and was based in Pune.

These new appointments are part of the major reshuffle and transfers of 16 IAS officers in the state announced on Tuesday . Tukaram Mundhe, a popular and much-transferred IAS officer has been appointed as municipal commissioner of Nagpur, hometown of former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

