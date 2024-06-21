Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.11 °C, check weather forecast for June 21, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Shimla on June 21, 2024 here.
The temperature in Shimla today, on June 21, 2024, is 23.57 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.11 °C and 25.97 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 05:18 AM and will set at 07:28 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 22, 2024, Shimla is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.17 °C and 32.35 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Shimla today stands at 87.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Shimla for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 21, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 22, 2024
|30.38 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 23, 2024
|31.91 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 24, 2024
|33.12 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 25, 2024
|34.0 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 26, 2024
|33.52 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 27, 2024
|29.66 °C
|Light rain
|June 28, 2024
|23.38 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.81 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.08 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Chennai
|34.34 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|25.87 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|30.03 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.23 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|40.11 °C
|Light rain
